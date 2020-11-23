Help Keep Our Furry Friends Fed!

Sponsored - Join Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic and Tates Creek Animal Hospital this holiday season to support the animals at the Lexington Humane Society.

This time of year more than ever, donations are crucial. Through a partnership with Amazon.com, we have made it easy for you to donate - all from the safety of your own home! Find a gift in all price ranges, choosing from food, toys, treats, bedding, etc., and ship directly to the Lexington Humane Society Adoption Center on Old Frankfort Pike.

Follow these simple steps to donate:

Click here: Wish List , to find items (make sure you are logged in to your Amazon account). Add the item(s) of your choice to your cart. Proceed to check out and select the proper address for items to be shipped: Lexington Humane Society’s Gift Registry Address > Click Use This Address. Select payment type. Place your order!

That’s all, and your gifts will be on their way to the Lexington Humane Society, just in time for the holidays!