Sponsored - October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, and despite the COVID-19 crisis and associated restrictions, one business is booming – pet adoptions! But pet ownership is a big responsibility, so if this is your first shelter dog adoption, you’ll want to consider several things. Steps include pet-proofing your home, providing a comfortable “den” or resting area the dog can have to himself, planning a nutritious diet and exercise routine, and organizing your schedule to reduce separation anxiety are all very important. Additionally, selecting a veterinarian with a proven track record of clinical expertise and excellent customer feedback can make your and the new pup’s life quality of life much better.

As the proud Adoption Sponsor for the Lexington Humane Society, Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic encourages you to take these steps to get ready, and then visit their shelter at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike in Lexington to #adoptlove. Or, you can visit them online at https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/adopt-love.