The road to recovery is not easy, but it is worth it.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Roaring Brook Recovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Roaring Brook Recovery, visit https://www.roaringbrookrecovery.com/

Knowing what to look for when you suspect a loved one is in danger from addiction can be extremely difficult if you are not familiar with this disease.

The signs listed below will help you determine if it’s time to help your loved one begin their recovery journey. Many of the most common signs include:

Taking the substance in larger amounts or longer than planned.

Wanting to cut down or stop using the substance but unable to do so.

Spending excessive time obtaining, using, or recovering from using a substance.

Continuing to have cravings and urges to use the substance.

Not managing to adequately perform tasks at work, home, or school due to substance use.

Continuing to use, even when it causes problems in relationships.

Giving up important social, occupational, or recreational activities because of substance use.

Using substances again and again, even when it puts them in danger.

Continuing to use, even when they know they have a physical or psychological problem that could have been caused or made worse by the substance.

Needing more of the substance to get the effect they want (tolerance).

Developing withdrawal symptoms, which can only be relieved by taking more of the substance.

Continuing use of substances regardless of negative consequences with family, friends, partner, or the law as well as causing issues at work.

Addiction is a disease; the medical community has been able to label it as such given the research that has shown actual differences in the addictive brain versus the non-addictive brain. It’s progressive, chronic, and potentially fatal if left untreated. Recovery cannot be accomplished without outside help, even though it is common for many struggling with addiction to ‘bare knuckle it’ meaning to try to recover with only their will as the driving force.

Entering into a treatment program is an essential step in the journey towards recovery. Not only will those struggling with addiction learn to arrest their addiction to drugs and/or alcohol, but other aspects of their lives, including social, occupational, and psychological, will drastically improve. With help, they will discover a life where hope and peace become possible, maybe for the first time in their lives. They will uncover something that’s better than using a substance. And in treatment, they will learn to use the right tools to maintain their recovery journey. There is light on the other side.

Treatment provides the tools, steps and support necessary to:

Open the door to loving and valuing who they are as a person rather than being defeated by shame and self-doubt.

Make having lasting, meaningful, and honest relationships with their loved ones a possibility again.

Allow them to see the possibilities of their bright future.

Find true recovery (a brand new life) rather than just sobriety (staying sober from substances).

Fully commit to and engage in the recovering community through AA where they will find a vital source of support, understanding and friendship.

Allow them to finally achieve the goals they never thought were possible.

At Roaring Brook, we know how intensely difficult the struggle of addiction can really be because many of us at Roaring Brook have had our own journey with addiction. With the help and support of trained professionals who have lived through this journey, we know that recovery is possible. At Roaring Brook, we want to make this process as easy as possible so that your family member, friend or partner can get the treatment that they need quickly. We are here to listen. Get in touch now if you think you or your loved one may have a substance use disorder.