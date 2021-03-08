Spotting the Signs of Substance Use Disorder

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Roaring Brook Recovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Roaring Brook Recovery, visit https://www.roaringbrookrecovery.com/

Substance use disorder, the medical term for addiction, is a disease that affects a person’s brain and behavior. It describes a pattern of symptoms that result from taking a substance continually even when the experience is negative.

Some of the most common types of Substance Use Disorder include:

Alcohol use disorder

Tobacco use disorder

Cannabis use disorder

Stimulant use disorder

Hallucinogen use disorder

Opioid use disorder

Addiction is a disease. It’s progressive, chronic, and potentially fatal if left untreated. Entering into a treatment program is an essential step in your journey towards recovery. Not only will you learn to arrest your addiction to drugs and/or alcohol, but other aspects of your life, including social, occupational, and psychological, will improve. There is no cure, but getting to the other side means finding recovery, rediscovering hope. You will uncover something that’s better than using a substance. And in treatment, you will learn to use the right tools for you to maintain your recovery journey. There is light on the other side. We see it.

Knowing the signs to look for will help take the first step to recovery. Many of the most common signs include:

Taking the substance in larger amounts or for longer than planned

Wanting to cut down or stop using the substance but not managing to

Spending excessive time obtaining, using, or recovering from using a substance

Cravings and urges to use the substance

Not managing to adequately perform tasks at work, home, or school due to substance use

Continuing to use, even when it causes problems in relationships

Giving up important social, occupational, or recreational activities because of substance use

Using substances again and again, even when it puts you in danger

Continuing to use, even when you know you have a physical or psychological problem that could have been caused or made worse by the substance

Needing more of the substance to get the effect you want (tolerance)

Development of withdrawal symptoms, which can be relieved by taking more of the substance

We are here to listen. Get in touch now if you think you or your loved one may have a substance use disorder.