Start a journey to renewal at Roaring Brook Recovery

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Roaring Brook Recovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Roaring Brook Recovery, visit https://www.roaringbrookrecovery.com/.

There are multiple signs that can help you identify and determine if it’s time to help your loved one begin their recovery journey. Knowing what to look for when you suspect a loved one is in danger from addiction can be extremely difficult if you are not familiar with this disease.

Addiction is a disease; the medical community has been able to label it as such given the research that has shown actual differences in the addictive brain versus the non-addictive brain. It’s progressive, chronic, and potentially fatal if left untreated. Recovery cannot be accomplished without outside help, even though it is common for many struggling with addiction to ‘bare knuckle it’ meaning to try to recover with only their will as the driving force.

Entering into a treatment program is an essential step in the journey towards recovery. Treatment provides the tools, steps and support necessary in ones road to recovery.

The American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) has defined 5 levels of care when it comes to addiction treatment. The severity of addiction and co-occurring problems will demonstrate what level is appropriate for each individual.

These are:

- Level 0.5 (this category describes very early interventional treatment)

- Level 1 (this category describes outpatient services)

- Level 2 (This category describes intensive outpatient (IOP) or partial hospitalization (PHP) services)

- Level 3 (This category describes residential or inpatient treatment options)

- Level 4 (The last category describes “medically managed intensive inpatient treatment services”)

This list is derived from an article written by the American Addictions Centers (https://americanaddictioncenters.org/intensive-outpatient-programs).

One of the most highly sought-after treatment options for many clients here in the Bluegrass, is Level 2, the intensive outpatient program (IOP) or partial hospitalization (PHP) services. Generally, an intensive outpatient program will offer both individual and group therapy while also encouraging or, in some cases, requiring participation in the 12-step program). The average group and individual care provided by IOP is around 10-12 hours per week. There are a multitude of benefits to IOPs as well. These are:

- The ability to choose where the client lives (i.e. at home or sober living)

- The ability to maintain a job (and therefore their income)

- The ability to still be present for family responsibilities

- Lower costs than inpatient options

- IOP tends to be longer in duration than residential treatment and longer treatment stays generally equate to a better rate of continued recovery.

Here in Lexington, Kentucky, Roaring Brook Recovery is a treatment center that offers IOPs. In addition to the generic IOP offerings, one unique and valuable quality of Roaring Brook is that the majority of the staff, founding members and leaders are all in recovery themselves. Therefore, when you choose to get treatment here, you are among a community of people who have been in your shoes, understand what you are experiencing and ultimately have huge passion and heart to ensure you find freedom from drugs and alcohol.

Furthermore, Roaring Brook is dedicated to providing the most effective and up to date treatment options to their clients as well. To begin your or your loved ones journey to recovery through programs like the IOP and/or several other trauma treatment options, click here to speak with one of our team members or make an appointment.