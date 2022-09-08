Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rowan County Arts Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rowan County Arts Center, visit https://www.rowancountyartscenter.com/.

It’s time for the annual Morehead Arts & Crafts Festival!

Vendors and shoppers from across Kentucky will travel to Morehead on Saturday, September 17 to enjoy the community, shop local, visit with friends, and have an unforgettable weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street will be lined with a wide variety of handmade arts and crafts, woodwork, candles, soaps, jewelry, t-shirts and more, as well as several information tables.

Food, beverage, and snack booths will also be on-site. Or grab something delicious from one of many downtown restaurants!

There’s also going to be some fun for the kids! Children’s activities and games will be located on the lawn of the Rowan County Arts Center.

Entertainment for all ages will also be available with Performances Under the Flashing Stoplights:

· 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Dynamite Twisters Gymnastics

· 12 p.m. – Morehead State University Cheerleaders, Dance Team and Marching Band

· 12:30 p.m. – Firecracker Cheerleaders

Discover Art. Discover Theater. Discover Music. Discover Morehead.