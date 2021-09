Sponsored - What makes a student a High School All-Star? It could be they’re an athlete, academic, career-tech, or arts all-star. WKYT knows stars shin in all forms! We want to celebrate them all. Each week WKYT will feature a chosen all-star to recognize in the 4pm newscast. At the end of the month, we will choose one all-star to win a prize pack donated so graciously by the local Mingua Beef Jerky company.

Nominate your High School All-Star here: wkyt.com/salutetoallstars