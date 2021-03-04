Basic guidelines when hiring a Roofing Company

Sponsored - If you’re in the market for a new roof you probably already know what a big investment it can be. You don’t want to let just anyone handle the job. Here are some basic guidelines to look for that will help you narrow down your selection and choose the right roofing contractor for your project.

Check reviews of the company. Are they good reviews?

An honest review goes a long way. Starting there will give you a good indication of the company’s work and its employees. Most people will check the reviews and decide if it’s even worth contacting the company to begin with. When budgeting for a long-term investment such as a roof, which can be costly, you don’t want just anyone doing this work, you want the most qualified.

Is the company licensed and insured, should anything go wrong?

Roofing is a hands-on job and accidents do happen. If your chosen roofer isn’t properly insured, you will be liable for injuries and accidents that happen during the work. If there’s an accident on your property, it could end up adding an additional expense to cover unexpected lawsuits.

How much experience do they have roofing?

When it comes to roofing, experience counts. A lot of contractors these days spread themselves too thin trying to turn the most profit by selling every home improvement service they possibly can. This approach often leads to shoddy workmanship and bad customer service. Your roof definitely deserves better than that. At 4 Seasons Roofing you’re getting top notch roofing and gutter work, because that’s our job.

Are they flexible with payment options? Check for transparency in pricing.

Similar to purchasing a new car, a high-quality roof is an investment, not a cost. It’s important to remember that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to the price tag. A good roofing company will make sure you never feel surprised, shocked or stressed about the cost.

What you spend will vary depending on your personal budget, extent of your roofing needs, the size of your house, the type of materials you choose, and if you decide to invest in some extras like new gutters or a skylight.

At 4 Seasons Roofing, we partner with lenders to provide flexible and customized payment options so our customers feel comfortable about their long-term investment. After an in-depth consultation, we will customize your project to estimate the exact price, and we’ll do everything we can to fit it into your budget.

Ask for a detailed outline and plan of the whole project from start to finish, including a breakdown of pricing.

A good and qualified roofing company should be able to give you a step-by-step breakdown of the process from start to finish, so you feel totally confident and educated about what you’re getting and how long it will take. We follow our proven process of starting with the initial inspection, to diagnostics, to construction, and clean up. The job isn’t done until our customer is satisfied.

4 Seasons Roofing enjoys servicing our communities with the best possible work. Click or call 859-644-4417 today for all your roofing questions, concerns and needs.