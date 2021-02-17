COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Scams

Sponsored - With the government’s recent approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, everyone is wondering when they can get the vaccine. Cybercriminals are using this to launch malicious social engineering campaigns to steal information or hacking into accounts and computers. Scammers use telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms, and email to perpetrate COVID-19 scams.

The scheme exploits the concerns and questions we have about COVID-19, such as:

How soon will a vaccine be available for my tier?

Will it be safe?

How can I get it?

When can I get it?

How much will it cost?

Should I get it?

When employees use company devices to access their personal information, it puts the company’s security at risk.

Company emails that have already been discovered lure victims with promises of appointments or forms to request a test or vaccine. The emails contain links to confirm an appointment, fill out a form, open a document with more information. Fraudsters offer COVID-19 tests, HHS grants, and Medicare prescription cards in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. All of these are traps to steal your credentials or potentially download a malicious file to your computer.

Be especially wary of any email sent to your work or personal accounts with information or links related to COVID-19. Treat these messages with a high level of diligence. If you do not know the sender and are not expecting the email, delete the message and notify your IT support team.

If any COVID-19 email asks for your credentials, personal or work information, do not enter any information, notify your IT support team, and delete the message. Do not forward the message to anyone, including your IT support team. Forwarding spreads the problem as others may fall victim as well.

If you clicked the link and/or entered your credentials, reset your password immediately, and contact your IT support team. By entering your credentials, they have been compromised and will be used to attempt to access your account.

Do not share photos of your COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media. Posting contact that includes your birthday, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.

If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately or call 800-HHS-TIPS.

