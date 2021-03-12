Outdoor AV: What to consider with unpredictable Kentucky weather

Sponsored - Ice storm, flooding, and 65° all in one month? You must be in Kentucky. When it comes to selecting outdoor electronics for your Kentucky backyard or patio, there’s a couple of things to keep in mind.

Don’t put indoor AV outdoors

One of the biggest mistakes people make when creating a backyard entertainment space is using equipment that doesn’t belong outdoors. There are many options for waterproof and weather-resistant TVs, speakers, and other electronic devices that will also maintain quality picture and audio. Outdoor-specific TVs are designed to withstand extreme heat, cold, and insects, and are brighter for full or partial-sun display.

When it comes to sound, the more the better

Speakers disguised as rocks or garden features aren’t new to the AV game. But for the best sound, a combination of outdoor-designed speakers, evenly spread through your backyard, will deliver the experience you’re aiming for. Subterranean subwoofers deliver the bass, while bollard-style speakers offers a 360° acoustic lens. Coverage, performance, and scalability are endless.

Wow your guests with a backyard movie

The perfect backyard movie needs a good screen and a high-resolution projector. Automated screens and projectors can be hidden in weather-proof enclosures until released with the press of a button, protecting your investment from environmental conditions.

Use distributed AV for entertainment anywhere

Distributed audio/video systems allow you to access audio and video entertainment throughout your home. With this technology, your TV, music and movies aren’t constrained to a single room. Instead, you can move from room to room – or inside to outside – without having to pause or miss a beat.

Don’t forget the pool

Add some automated lighting, commercial-grade wifi, and a universal remote so you never have to get out of the pool!

How to get started

Call 46Solutions! Whether you’re building a new home, remodeling or simply want to enhance your outdoor entertainment, our team of audio/video experts are here to help you with all your options.