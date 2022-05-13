What is SoulFeast? Eat. Experience. Entertain.

Sponsored - SoulFeast Week is a ten-day celebration of black culinary culture highlighting black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in Central Kentucky. Through educational exhibits, curated experiences, and enjoying great food, SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to support black businesses by putting their money where their mouths are, literally.

EXPERIENCE

SOULTEENTH FEST - JUNE 18: Kentucky’s premier Juneteenth Festival celebrating black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and great food will take place June 18th at the Moondance Amphitheater. Become a vendor!

EAT

SOULFEAST WEEK - JUNE 20-26: Lexington’s first-ever food week exclusively for black-owned restaurants. Participating restaurants will create a unique, off-menu food entree for $10.00. SoulFeast Week has partnered with Black Soil KY for each entree to feature at least one ingredient in each dish sourced from a Black Farmer. Become a participating restaurant!

ENTERTAIN

EVENTS ALL WEEK LONG - JUNE 17-26: From bottomless mimosas and hip-hop brunches to savoring the flavors of New Orleans’ best dishes, the week of events is sure to get you out of your seat. Get your tickets today!

Soulfeast week is looking for volunteers. Sign up to volunteer!

About SoulFeast Week:

Founded in 2020 by twin siblings, Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, SoulFeast Week is a continuation of efforts to highlight and support black culinary and agriculture in Central Kentucky. In the midst of battling a global health crisis and fighting racial injustices, the Barksdale twins launched the #19DaysOfBlackBiz challenge in June of 2020 as a communal effort to stimulate black businesses across Central Kentucky.

The first annual SoulFeast Week debuted exactly one year after these efforts as a commemoration and celebration of Juneteenth.

Our mission is to facilitate and highlight black culinary experiences as a means to educate, stimulate, and embrace black businesses one bite at a time.

About Black Soil:

These year round events include Farm Tours, Farm to Table Dinners and Off Season Workshops where you are connected with Kentucky’s black farmers/growers/producers. Black Soil events allow attendees to celebrate and educate themselves on the narratives, experience, and expertise of our partner black farmers.

Representing 1.4% of the primary farm operators in the state, black farmers account for less than 600 of the more than 76,000 agricultural operations in Kentucky.

The mission of Black Soil: Our Better Nature is to reconnect black Kentuckians to their legacy and heritage in agriculture.