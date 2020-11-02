Sponsored - The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation invites you and your family to join us for a twenty-seven year tradition as we kick off the Southern Lights Holiday Festival presented by Friends of Coal. Celebrate with those you love from the comfort and safety of your car. Bundle up, tote some hot chocolate for your group, and explore the enchantment cast by over a million twinkling lights over the iconic Kentucky Horse Park. We will open on November 22nd and run nightly, through New Year’s Eve.

More than ever, we yearn for familiarity, traditions & fellowship. The Southern Lights team at the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation extend goodwill tidings to our neighbors. Come out and relish in a short escape as you witness the traditional celebration of lights, across the majestic winter skyline. As you enter, you can tune the dial to the park radio for holiday songs that bring back delight and wonder and a sense of nostalgia to your spirit. Travel through a maze of glorious sights and seasonal displays, under the stars, comfortably snuggled in your warm vehicle. Allow us to lighten your load as you drift back to sugar plums & whimsy. And when you’ve finished your holiday drive, stroll to our Exotic Animal Land, visit with animals from around the world, and take a ride on a camel or pony.

Leave the troubles at the door and come enjoy peace and goodwill towards all. As we look forward to candy canes, turkeys and stories from long ago, wrinkle your nose and remember how it goes, from the man himself….. “Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night.”