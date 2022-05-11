Get Your Green Thumb Ready – It’s Time to Plant!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Springhouse Gardens and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Springhouse Gardens, visit https://www.springhousegardens.com/.

The first Saturday in May is commonly the rule of (green) thumb when you can start planting in Kentucky! That means it’s time to plant and Springhouse Gardens has all you need to create the garden of your dreams, from hardy trees and shrubs to annuals and perennials and everything in between. Not only do they search for the best plants, including old favorites and exciting new varieties, but they also try to get larger sizes to make more of an impact in your garden.

Some of the plants you can find at Springhouse Gardens include:

· Hardy Trees, Shrubs & Evergreens

o Bur Oak, Kentucky Coffeetree, Azaleas, Blue Hydrangeas, Pine, Spruce

· Annuals, Perennials & Ornamental Grasses

o Marigold, Geranium, Daylily, Peony, Fountain Grass, Maiden Grass

· Native Plants & Dwarf Conifers

o Pawpaw, Bloodroot, Milkweeds, Pine, Cypress, Juniper

· Specialty & Topiary Plants

o Boxwood, Lavender, Rosemary, Japanese Holly, Cherry Laurel, Privet

It’s also important not to wait too late to plant your spring flowers outside, as they will likely only have a short, small bloom, if they bloom at all.

In case Mother Nature decides to pop in with an unexpected frost after you have planted, follow these tips:

· Bring all potted plants inside

· Cover plants in the ground with drop cloths, sheets, towels or blankets

· Water plants in the afternoon

· Add a thick layer of mulch

· Wrap tree trunks with blankets, cardboard, towels, rags or pipe insulation

If you’d prefer an expert to create a garden oasis for you, Springhouse Gardens can help! Since 1995 they have built a reputation for unique designs prepared with you in mind, taking into consideration site conditions and requirements, the style of your home, your individual tastes and lifestyle.

To learn more about the plants and landscape services Springhouse Gardens has to offer, please visit springhousegardens.com.