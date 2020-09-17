Komen KY’s 25th Annual Race for the Cure – from home!

Sponsored - Komen Kentucky is proudly celebrating the 25th annual Race for the Cure, but like everything else, it will be different this year. We hope you will participate in our VIRTUAL event and encourage your family and friends to join you. Move where you are – walk, run, dance, golf or cycle - we will be racing together apart to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.

Join together as a team or on your own on October 3, 2020, anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Register online today to receive your race packet in the mail by the time of the race! Registration fees are $20 for Adults and Survivors and $10 for students. All registered participants will receive a 25th annual commemorative race t-shirt and survivors will receive an additional SGKK ballcap and a 2020 Survivor Medal.

On race day, we invite you to join us online to hear stories from our survivors and those living with breast cancer, to learn about the impact of Komen’s research discoveries, public policy advocacy and direct patient support services, and to celebrate your fundraising success. Then, we encourage you to set out on the sidewalks of your own neighborhood to earn your Virtual Finisher Medal by walking 6,000 steps for your commitment to end breast cancer.

The money raised from the race will provide financial relief to individuals in need in the greater Lexington area who have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer or have a recurrence of the disease by helping with their essential living expenses during their cancer treatments. It is estimated that as many as 33% of the breast cancer deaths in this region could be eliminated by eradicating disparities. SGKK recently granted the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation $50,000.00 to be used to help qualifying patients with their essential living expenses.

Please mail donations to:

Susan G. Komen KY

9900 Shelbyville Rd. | 2B

Louisville, KY 40223