Acupuncture 101

Acupuncture is an ancient technique that has achieved modern day success for millions of patients across the world. Many people have heard of acupuncture but have questions about what it entails. At Sustaining Health Acupuncture in Hamburg, our goal is to educate our community on our medicine. To that end, we've put together a list of common questions below.

How does acupuncture work?

Acupuncture works in many different ways. In order to decrease pain, it helps to block pain signals to the brain while also decreasing inflammation and relaxing myofascial tissue. For anxiety, insomnia, and other similar complaints, acupuncture works to rebalance the levels of hormones in the brain and body. Regulating hormones also helps with fertility and menopause. Acupuncture has also been shown to boost the immune system, alleviate digestive complaints, and help treat allergies and asthma. It can also simply be used as a way to relax- we often think of acupuncture like a key that turns off your “fight or flight” response and turns on your “rest and digest” systems.

Does it hurt?

This is the most common question we receive! The answer is- not normally. Our needles are very small (we can fit 30 in the tip of a needle from your doctor’s office). In fact, patients are usually amazed at how comfortable they are during treatment. Many people even fall asleep on the table!

Will I need acupuncture forever?

Our goal is always to get you feeling better in as few visits as possible. While some patients choose to come in regularly simply to help take care of themselves, many others don’t return once we have released them from care. Still others come in sporadically whenever they need help with a new problem!

Do I need a doctor’s referral?

Referrals are not required.

What level of training do acupuncturists have?

The acupuncturists at Sustaining Health Acupuncture have a minimum of 2,000 hours of training in a Master’s program. The program includes extensive training in anatomy and western medicine. Each acupuncturist has also passed several separate board exams to become NCCAOM board certified and is licensed by the Kentucky Medical Board. Dr. Jacqui Kinzig, the founder of Sustaining Health, is one of the first acupuncturists in the state of Kentucky to earn her Doctorate in Acupuncture.

We’re always happy to answer any other questions you or your loved ones may have regarding acupuncture. To contact us, or to learn more about our practice, click here https://www.sustaininghealthacupuncture.com/

We look forward to hearing from you!