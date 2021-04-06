April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Sponsored - Since 1979, April has been designated as Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month. This month annually has become a time of special observance of those children who tragically died as a result of child abuse and neglect. And it is also a time to raise awareness to increase preventative measures that strengthen and protect the most vulnerable in our nation’s families.

Statistics

The data from the Child Maltreatment Report 2019 indicate…

More than 84% of child abuse/neglect victims suffer a single type of maltreatment

61% are neglected only, 10.3% are physically abused only, and 7.2% are sexually abused only.

More than 15% are victims of two or more maltreatment types.

A national estimate of 1,840 children died from abuse and neglect at a rate of 2.50 per 100,000 children in the population. This number has increased from 1,780 children who died from child maltreatment, as shown in the 2018 Child Maltreatment Report.

Steps to Responding to Child Abuse

1. Recognize the Signs: Whether you are the child’s parent, guardian, teacher, community leader, or someone else, knowing the signs that a child is experiencing abuse or neglect is vital to protecting children. These signs can be behavioral, physical, or verbal and they are not always obvious. In fact, often children are urged by their abusers to hide or keep their abuse a secret, or the abusers may attempt to cover it up themselves. As a community, we must do our part in learning the signs. Visit the Mayo Clinic’s guide on Child Abuse signs and symptoms.

2. Gather Information: In order to responsibly report on suspected child abuse or neglect, it is important to gather vital information about the child’s experience in a way that is non-threatening to the child. This means we must take into consideration how we approach the child, such as our tone and the words we use, as well as being a non-anxious presence to the child in the moment. This can be accomplished by listening intently, avoiding judgment, being direct but also reassuring and patient. When preparing to report, sometimes it is challenging to gather or confirm information about the suspected abuse. If you are uncertain about what you observed, you can call and receive guidance from the child abuse hotline agent.

3. Report: When you are ready to report suspected child abuse or neglect, you can do so through the local police department, prosecutors or the Department for Community Based Services. In cases of emergency, call 911. The Department for Community Based Services also has a toll-free child abuse hotline: (877) KYSAFE1 (877-597-2331).

4. Follow-up: In cases where it is appropriate, you might follow up on the report several days later. Otherwise, if you are still in contact with the child, it may be important to continue being a supportive presence to them while also practicing healthy boundaries and personal self-care.

5. Therapy & Support Services: Depending on where a child is at in the process following child abuse/neglect being reported, therapeutic services are a vital resource to supporting the child’s health and wellbeing. Examples of such therapy approaches include Trauma-Informed Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) or Play Therapy for the child, Alternatives for Families Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (AF-CBT), primary prevention (psychoeducational) programs or case management services for families.

Your Part in Child Abuse Prevention

You can fulfill your part in this cause by participating in Prevent Child Abuse America’s campaign “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children, Together”!

Raise Awareness! You can plant a Pinwheel Garden and share it virtually with all your social media connections!

Donate! Your donations support continued research that help improve prevention methods, increase more effective public policies, and create greater access to resources!

Take Action! Urge your Representative to support the increased funding for National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) and Core State Violence and Injury Prevention Program (SVIPP).

Did You Know…?

The roots of today’s CAP month are located in Tokyo, Japan? The first initiatives to support Japanese American children vulnerable to abuse and neglect were established by actresses Sara (Buckner) O’Meara and Yvonne (Lime) Fedderson. Their efforts were largely successful because of a local woman named Kin Horuchi (Mama Kin) who directly cared for over 100 children through the financial support of the actresses’ fundraising. See ChildHelp for more of this history.

The U.S. government recognizes almost 50 organizations who tirelessly dedicate their service to eradicating child abuse and neglect. Visit ChildWelfare to learn about organizations in your community!

Of these organizations, Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation's oldest and largest organization focusing its work on stopping child abuse and neglect before it even begins. Check out ways you can partner with them to prevent child abuse and neglect!

