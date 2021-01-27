Hope Beyond Hurt: Trauma-Informed Counseling

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Trauma-Informed Counseling Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Trauma-Informed Counseling Center, visit https://www.theticcoflexington.com/

Prior to the current context of society, experiencing a traumatic event was far from rare or uncommon. For centuries people have experienced significant hardships such as war, violence, systematic and racial oppression, health disparities, and natural disasters. Such hardships often result in psychological and physiological distress. In fact, roughly 70% of adults in the United States have experienced a traumatic event at least once in their lives, that is roughly 223.4 million Americans (SAMSHA, 2016). About 6 of every 10 men and 5 of every 10 women experience at least one traumatic event in their lives (SAMSHA, 2016). However, it should be noted that statistics on trauma and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for specific minoritized groups (i.e., Black Americans and Hispanic Americans) are at least three times higher. Nevertheless, such statistics speak to the expansive and widespread nature of trauma and PTSD.

What many individuals fail to realize is

-grief/the sudden loss of a loved one

-familial dynamics-poor generational patterns

-community violence/crime

- incarceration

- a car accident

All of these experiences classify as traumatic. Even learning about events that have happened to another person can be classified as a secondary trauma. For some, such life experiences do not impact them physically, mentally, or emotionally. However, for others such experiences can often impact them mentally, emotionally, and sometimes even physically. All that to say, no matter the life experiences people have, there are specific types of therapies and counseling techniques that can be utilized to address traumatic life experiences. If you or a loved one have experienced a traumatic life event or feel as though you may just need someone to sort your thoughts out with, please seek services from a licensed mental health professional.

