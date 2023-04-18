Local Senior Finds Solution to Bottled Water Crisis

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Turbo Plumbing Pros and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Turbo Plumbing Pros, visit https://turboplumbingpros.com/

Carol, 82, faced a difficult challenge after losing her husband last winter. She struggled to replace her 5-gallon water jug each month due to its weight. She needed a solution fast.

“You couldn’t pay me to drink tap water. I only allow myself quality drinking water - that’s it,” Carol told us.

It was her local plumbing company, Turbo Plumbing Pros, who recommended and later installed her new reverse osmosis system that solved her water crisis.

“I never knew something like this could even exist, let alone be more affordable than buying water from the store! It’s a small faucet that’s installed next to my kitchen tap. It goes through three filters to completely eliminate any particles and chemicals in the water. The plumbers even tested the water after installing the system to show the comparison to my tap and water jugs - it was cleaner than both! I’m beyond thrilled and I’ll never have to buy water jugs or plastic water bottles again because I have pure, quality water pouring straight from my home’s faucet.”

Thanks to Turbo Plumbing Pros, Carol can now enjoy a worry-free life when it comes to her water supply. The new reverse osmosis system has made her daily life tasks much easier and has given her peace of mind.

A residential reverse osmosis system works by using a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities and contaminants from water. The water is forced through the membrane under high pressure, leaving behind any particles and minerals that are too large to pass through. The purified water is then stored in a tank for later use, while the remaining impurities are flushed away. This process ensures that the water is free from harmful substances and safe for consumption.

The quality of water in your home is essential for the health and wellbeing of everyone in the family. Fortunately, there are technologies available to help you ensure that your water is as clean and safe as possible.

*Carol’s last name has been withheld for privacy reasons but is known to the interviewer.