7 Ways to Cut Energy Costs at Home

1. Decrease Water Heater Temperature

According to the Department of Energy, water heating is your home’s second largest energy expense. It typically accounts for about 18% of your energy usage. You can turn down the temperature on your water heater to limit energy usage. The recommended temperature is 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Take Shorter Showers

Most people prefer taking longer showers as it’s warm and relaxing. If you want to reduce energy usage to save money, you should decrease the time spent in the shower. You can take small steps toward this by turning the water off while you scrub your hair or using a cooler temperature during your shower. You could even set a timer to notify you when it’s time to get out. This change won’t be easy for everyone, but even slight reductions will have an impact year over year.

3. Wash Clothes with Cold Water

You can save significant energy and money each month by washing your clothes with cold water rather than warm or hot. This tip is especially true if you have a large family with never-ending piles of laundry. A bonus is that cold water is often better for your clothes!

4. Flush Water Heater Annually

Not only is this recommended by your system’s manufacturer to ensure your warranty stays current, but it will also save you a lot of money in the long run. Many areas in Kentucky have hard water, which means it’s filled with minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Mineral deposits eventually build up in the bottom of your tank, creating a rock-like structure. To prevent this buildup, we recommend you flush out these minerals at least once a year.

5. Line Dry Laundry

Dryers use a lot of energy. If you want to save on energy bills, limit your drying time or skip it entirely. Line drying is what people used before dryers were widely available, but it is still an effective method.

6. Use Optimal Fridge & Freezer Temperatures

The DOE recommends setting the temperature at 35 to 38 degrees for refrigerators and zero degrees for stand-alone freezers for long-term storage. We also recommend keeping the doors closed as much as possible and regularly cleaning the condenser coils.

7. Skip Heat Drying Dishes

This is a simple yet effective tip. You can run your dishwasher at night and leave the door open during the day with the drawers pulled out so your dishes can air dry and be ready to unload when you return later that afternoon.

