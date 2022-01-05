Meet local student athletes Off The Bench with host Kash Daniel

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.ukfcu.org/.

Starting Jan. 6, 2022, Kash Daniel, former University of Kentucky Linebacker, gives the Blue Grass State the opportunity to meet players Off The Bench through an exclusive weekly interview on WKYT, presented by the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union.

Off The Bench will focus on local students to uncover who they are, how they got there, and what they do off the field, court, course, or track within their community.This exclusive interview will allow viewers to see athletes from another angle, including hobbies, community services, and entrepreneurship.

Watch Player’s Corner, Off the Bench every Thursday on WKYT’s Everyday Kentucky from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. brought to you by The University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union. If you know a student who is doing something exceptional, email us at OffTheBench@wkyt.com.