Hidden Secrets of Laser Hair Removal

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Uptown Laser Hair Removal and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Uptown Laser Hair Removal, visit https://uptownlaser.com/

Is laser hair removal permanent? Can I really get rid of 95% or more of my hair once and for all?

Yes…provided you are treated by someone who knows what they’re doing. Experience makes up just HALF the formula for a successful outcome. For example, you probably have years of experience driving a car, right? But does that remotely qualify you to compete at the Indy 500 racetrack in a souped-up racecar? It’s not just about experience, but about skill and know-how. Those professional Indy 500 drivers have advanced skill and then over many years they have painstakingly perfected the nuances of their skills till they reached an elite level. Likewise, the journey to the top of the laser hair removal niche requires skill, knowledge, and practice, practice, practice. Nurse Kathy, founder and owner-operator of Uptown Laser Hair Removal still treats patients to this day. She has paid the price of learning the medical nuances of how to use a powerful laser to treat all types of skin types in a safe way that gets unparalleled permanent results. Her two decades of experience includes working at and managing the two biggest medical-grade national laser hair removal chains in America. This background is unique, wouldn’t you say? To our knowledge, nobody else has this type of background anywhere. This pedigree has made her one of America’s foremost subject matter experts in the field. She treats patients daily and continues to be the cutting edge of the science of world-class results. Come get treated by the best!

What results do YOU want, permanent or temporary?

That’s actually a question for you to answer! Many people don’t know that laser hair removal clinics are not equal in ability. So, they mistakenly shop on price alone (with no respect to quality) and so they lose in the long run. They keep buying packages or treatments over the years, and much of their hair keeps growing. Now that you know permanent results should not be taken for granted, we invite you to decide if you want permanent results, or if you are content with a temporary, incomplete solution that’s only stunning much of your hair, but not permanently destroying it. Some clinics will happily sell you repeat packages. But it makes no sense for an industry leader like Uptown Laser to sell a repeat package because our results are permanent, and you only need to buy one package. Buying repeat packages ends up costing you more money in the long run, but it’s even worse because your valuable time is wasted over the years! Allow us to get the job done right. Our work is backed up by our Lifetime Guarantee.

Wait, I’m afraid. Will it hurt?

“Pinch for a second, gone for a lifetime.” Most guests say the pinch of the laser on a pain scale of 1-10 is about a 3 or 4. Our clinical nursing staff with over 60 years of nursing experience knows how to assess your pain tolerance and plan accordingly with multiple ways to make the treatment as comfortable as possible for you.

OK, I’m sold! Nurse Kathy and her team of trained nurses know their stuff and will deliver the permanent, lasting results I want, but what about the pricing, can I afford it?

Pricing is as low as $18/month. Making this life-changing procedure affordable to almost anyone was Nurse Kathy’s mission from the beginning. She has been blessed with a gift and desires to share it with you by keeping pricing at a fraction of the cost of the national chains. Bundling areas saves you money because discounts accelerate as you add more areas. So don’t wait, give us a call or text us right now at 859-407-7579. One of our staff will get your FREE assessment booked in the next couple of days. When you visit with us, we’ll assess your hair, learn about your hair removal goals, and mutually create a plan just for you!

