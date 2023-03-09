Laser Hair Removal FAQs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Uptown Laser Hair Removal and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Uptown Laser Hair Removal, visit https://uptownlaser.com.

Is Laser Hair Removal Permanent?

Just because a laser is used, doesn’t mean it’ll get you permanent results. But the answer is YES, permanent results are possible provided you have the right laser (Candela), and have nurses with keen assessment skills trained carefully in how to use the laser. That’s what Uptown Laser brings to the table — our proprietary knowledge of how to get permanent results.

It’s important to note that the laser can only destroy hair you currently have on your body. Hormones can play a role in long-term results as they can stimulate the body to grow a new hair in an area that has been hair-free for years. But we got you! That is why the Uptown Lifetime Membership protects your package forever. Most patients never need another treatment, but if you should have a new dark hair appear, your Lifetime will make sure you can come back for a touch up at any time.

See our PERMANENT RESULTS HERE.

How does Laser Hair Removal Feel?

“Pinch for a second, gone for a lifetime.”

Most guests say the pinch of the laser on a pain scale of 1-10 is about a 4. Our clinical staff knows to assess your pain tolerance & plan accordingly with multiple ways to make the treatment as comfortable as possible for you. With the new Candela Gentlemax Pro lasers, the laser sprays a cooling spray prior to the pulse of the laser to help make the treatment more comfortable. We also provide stress balls (trust us: this works). If you feel like your treatment is more uncomfortable than what you would wish, Uptown Laser is able to have a topical numbing cream made available to you. More than 95% of our patients do all of their treatments without needing to use a numbing cream.

Does Laser Hair Removal work on ALL Skin Types?

Absolutely! Our treatments are safe and effective for all skin types and we have two lasers available. The Alexandrite laser is used for lighter colored skin and our ND YAG laser is for skin with more pigment. To further ensure your safety in treatment, Uptown Laser uses a unique proprietary treatment protocol developed through our experience with thousands of laser treatments. We have a unique proprietary treatment protocol fine-tuned over the course of thousands of treatments. This is valuable to you if you place a high priority on safety (avoiding burns or other adverse outcomes) and effective use of the Candela GentleMax Pro laser. At Uptown Laser, we allow only highly-skilled nurses and nurse practitioners to perform our treatments who have been carefully trained in our proprietary protocol. The benefit to you is a safe outcome and the fastest possible path to smooth, hair-free skin.

How long does a treatment take?

It depends on how many areas you choose to have treated! Something small, like an underarm, can be treated in as little as 5 minutes. Full bikini or your lower legs will take about 20 minutes. Most of our guests choose to treat multiple areas in one session, so they can minimize the time it takes to become hair-free.

What should I do before my first treatment?

SHAVE! For almost all guests, we would like you to be shaved the day of your treatment or the day before. If hair color might be a concern for you (gray, white, blonde or red) we ask that you do not shave so you can be assessed by a medical professional. Also, it is important to avoid sun exposure while having laser treatments to minimize the risk of side effects. Typically, we like you to be out of the sun for at least a few weeks before your first treatment and after that, protect your skin with a sunscreen.

What is the average cost of Laser Hair Removal?

That will depend on how many areas you wish to treat. Payment plans can start as low as $15 a month, but many folks choose to treat multiple areas at the same time to speed up the process. Payment plans for multiple area packages range from $80-$250 per month depending on how many areas you choose. If you choose to just shave for the rest of your life, studies show you will spend nearly $5,000 on razors and shaving cream alone.

See pricing & specials HERE.

Uptown Laser Hair Removal is the fully licensed and preferred, medical solution for women in The Greater Lexington, KY Area. Our mission is to give you radiantly smooth skin anywhere on your body, permanently! Book your Free Assessment today!