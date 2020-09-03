Make your appointment today for the WKYT Blood Drive

Sponsored - Each year, 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion. In fact, every two seconds somebody in the country will need blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Unfortunately, blood and platelets cannot be manufactured – they can only come from volunteer donors. Just one donation of a pint of blood could help save up to three lives.

WKYT and the Kentucky Blood Center have partnered once again to host the annual WKYT Blood Drive. This year, to keep up with social distancing protocols, the blood drive will be held at Kroger Field in the Wildcat Den from 12pm-7pm. Donors get entered into our Summer Sweet 16 Giveaway, a $10 Speedway gift card AND a T-shirt! Appointments are encouraged and masks are required. Schedule an appointment online or call our number 800.775.2522 to schedule your appointment today!