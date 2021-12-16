Gray Television Stations Partner with The Salvation Army for Tornado Relief Efforts

ATLANTA, Georgia – December 13, 2021 -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced today that many of its television stations across 113 local markets will partner with The Salvation Army to help raise funds following the deadly storm system that impacted America’s Heartland.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least 64 people dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri. These southern communities have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for each of us to help, including the Gray Television family.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray also owns video programproduction, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, andRTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. Gray is also the majorityowner of Swirl Films.

Gray Television Contact:

Sandy Breland, SVP Local Media Sandy.breland@gray.tv | 504-352-4019