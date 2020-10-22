Love Your Kitties!

Sponsored - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the perfect time to stress the importance of communication about family history of cancer.

Although technology is moving forward in the world of DNA and genetics testing, sharing a discussion about family members with cancer can offer a full scope of understanding for early detection.

Breast health screening can confirm cancer is present when symptoms arise, as well as detection of the disease before signs are evident.

According to the American Cancer Society, 3,800 new cases of breast cancer will occur in Kentucky along with 630 breast cancer-related deaths, in 2020.

The guidelines for breast health screening, are as follows:

At ages 40 to 44, women have the option to start with mammograms

Women between 45 and 54 are encouraged to have an annual mammogram

At age 55 and older, women may have an annual mammogram or may opt for screening every other year

If you are high risk, meaning a woman having a 20% or greater chance of getting breast cancer in her lifetime, consult with a physician to determine the timing and type of screening-- usually mammography, breast MRI or breast ultrasound.

Kentucky CancerLink is a 501(c)3, grassroots nonprofit organization based in Lexington. Since 2008, we have served Kentuckians by removing barriers for cancer diagnosis, treatment and screening.

For help with your questions, needs or next steps to take, please call on our Certified Patient Navigators to walk this path with you. Call 859-309-1700!

#UNTIL there is a cure for cancer, Kentuckians need help TODAY!