Summer Grillin’ is Back with Some Hot Recipes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WKYT and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WKYT, visit https://www.wkyt.com/food/

WKYT’s very own on-air talent is excited to grill up their favorite summertime recipes again this year.

We’ll have guests this grillin’ season joining us to have even more fun! From the Kentucky Beef Council, to local farmers and processors, and even some local restauranteurs!

Join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. as they share their favorite recipes, grill some delicious food, and have some fun in the sun.

Be sure to go to WKYT.com/food where we will be sharing all the Summer Grillin’ segments and delicious recipes for you to make at home!

Tis The Season… To Be Grillin’!

Summer Grillin’ is brought to you by G&J Pepsi, the Kentucky Beef Council, and KY Ford Dealers.