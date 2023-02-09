Thursday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (10-12) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (17-6) matching up at Memorial Coliseum (on February 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-64 victory for Kentucky.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 87-69 loss to South Carolina in their last outing on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 74, Alabama 64

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 23, the Wildcats defeated the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40) in our computer rankings, by a score of 70-44.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on January 15

77-54 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on January 29

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on December 7

95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on December 21

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 13

Kentucky Performance Insights