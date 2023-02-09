The Morehead State Eagles (16-9, 9-3 OVC) will try to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (7-18, 3-9 OVC) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Morehead State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Trojans allow to opponents.

Morehead State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.

The Trojans are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 145th.

The Eagles score 8.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Trojans give up (79.2).

Morehead State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Morehead State is scoring 78.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 62.5 points per contest.

The Eagles are giving up 62.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (73.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Morehead State has fared better at home this season, draining 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Morehead State Schedule