Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) matching up with the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.
The Lady Toppers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 77-75 victory over UTEP.
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Western Kentucky 59
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Toppers' best win this season came against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in our computer rankings. The Lady Toppers took home the 66-55 win at home on January 19.
- Western Kentucky has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 11
- 79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 163) on December 29
- 75-71 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 11
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on February 4
- 67-63 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on January 26
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game, with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (111th in college basketball) and give up 67.4 per contest (265th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Western Kentucky is averaging more points (72.8 per game) than it is overall (68.9) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Toppers are scoring more points at home (70.2 per game) than away (67.8).
- Western Kentucky is allowing fewer points at home (64.9 per game) than on the road (69.4).
- The Lady Toppers have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 71.7 points per contest, 2.8 more than their season average of 68.9.
