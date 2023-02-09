How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - February 9
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 5-8 C-USA) are welcoming in the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 8-5 C-USA) for a contest between C-USA rivals at E. A. Diddle Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Blue Raiders allow to opponents.
- Western Kentucky has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Raiders sit at 235th.
- The Hilltoppers average 73.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Raiders allow.
- Western Kentucky is 11-5 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Western Kentucky is scoring 77.4 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (70.2).
- In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers are ceding 67.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 73.3.
- At home, Western Kentucky is sinking 1.7 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (7.1). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to away from home (34.1%).
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 70-63
|FAU Arena
|2/2/2023
|UTSA
|W 81-74
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|2/4/2023
|UTEP
|W 74-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|2/9/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
