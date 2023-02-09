The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) will be attempting to continue a 10-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Toppers' 68.9 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 55 the Lady Raiders give up.

Western Kentucky is 11-4 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

Western Kentucky is 12-7 when it scores more than 55 points.

The Lady Raiders average 5.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Lady Toppers allow (67.4).

Middle Tennessee is 14-1 when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Middle Tennessee's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.

Western Kentucky Schedule