Friday's game features the Wright State Raiders (15-11, 8-7 Horizon) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10, 10-4 Horizon) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center (on February 10) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Wright State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Friday, February 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 74, Northern Kentucky 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-4.7)

Wright State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wright State is 13-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Kentucky's 7-13-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Raiders are 14-8-0 and the Norse are 8-12-0. Over the last 10 games, Wright State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Northern Kentucky has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse have put together a 7-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The 30.5 rebounds per game Northern Kentucky accumulates rank 265th in the country. Their opponents pull down 31.

Northern Kentucky knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Northern Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11 per game (68th in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (22nd in college basketball).

