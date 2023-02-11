Saturday's game features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-10) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-12) facing off at Pete Mathews Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Jacksonville State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Colonels fell in their most recent game 70-63 against Kennesaw State on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Jacksonville State 71, Eastern Kentucky 58

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Colonels beat the Stetson Hatters 83-70 on January 28.
  • Eastern Kentucky has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 5
  • 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 11
  • 71-41 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 21
  • 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 23
  • 83-62 on the road over Army (No. 248) on December 18

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Colonels outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and conceding 70.3 per outing, 311th in college basketball) and have a +159 scoring differential.
  • Eastern Kentucky scores fewer points in conference action (73.1 per game) than overall (76.6).
  • In 2022-23 the Colonels are scoring 13.1 more points per game at home (82.8) than away (69.7).
  • Eastern Kentucky concedes 65.2 points per game at home, and 77.5 away.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Colonels are compiling 71 points per game, compared to their season average of 76.6.

