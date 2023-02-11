The Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-8, 7-4 SEC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 42.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 109th.

The Wildcats' 75.1 points per game are six more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Kentucky has a 14-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.9 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky is scoring more points at home (79.5 per game) than on the road (66.8).

The Wildcats allow 65.1 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.

At home, Kentucky drains 7 trifectas per game, one more than it averages on the road (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.5%).

Kentucky Schedule