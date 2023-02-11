The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 10-4 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Watsco Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Miami Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 41% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Louisville has compiled a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 136th.

The Cardinals average 6.7 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (69.8).

Louisville is 2-11 when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

Louisville is putting up more points at home (66.2 per game) than away (62).

The Cardinals allow 72.6 points per game at home, and 80.3 on the road.

Louisville knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (38.6%).

Louisville Schedule