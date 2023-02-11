Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-14) and Morehead State Eagles (9-15) squaring off at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Eagles' most recent outing was a 61-46 loss to Little Rock on Thursday.
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 60
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 70-68 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in our computer rankings.
- According to the RPI, the Redhawks have five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 56th-most in the nation.
Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on January 28
- 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 29
- 59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 26
- 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (posting 59.1 points per game, 294th in college basketball, while conceding 65.5 per contest, 220th in college basketball) and have a -155 scoring differential.
- Morehead State has averaged 1.9 more points in OVC action (61) than overall (59.1).
- At home, the Eagles score 67.8 points per game. On the road, they average 51.7.
- Morehead State is giving up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than away (67.4).
- While the Eagles are scoring 59.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 60 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.