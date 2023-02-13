The Indiana Pacers (25-33) are 1-point favorites as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (28-30) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSIN

SportsNet RM and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 117 - Jazz 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 1)

Jazz (+ 1) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



The Pacers have covered less often than the Jazz this year, sporting an ATS record of 30-27-1, compared to the 31-27-0 mark of the Jazz.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 1 or more (70%).

Indiana's games have gone over the total 46.6% of the time this season (27 out of 58), less often than Utah's games have (34 out of 58).

The Pacers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-4) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (15-15).

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, Indiana is putting up 114.4 points per game (14th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 117.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (22nd-ranked).

The Pacers rank sixth in the NBA with 26.3 dimes per game.

The Pacers are sinking 13.8 three-pointers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They own a 36.1% shooting percentage (13th-ranked) from three-point land.

Indiana has taken 57.4% two-pointers and 42.6% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 66.4% are two-pointers and 33.6% are three-pointers.

