The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hield, in his most recent game (February 13 loss against the Jazz) produced eight points and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hield's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.0 PRA 23.5 25 24.3 PR 20.5 22.3 21.3 3PM 3.5 3.8 3.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Buddy Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Buddy Hield has made 6.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.0% of his team's total makes.

Hield is averaging 9.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Pacers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Bulls give up 113.3 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls concede 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have conceded 25.9 per game, 23rd in the league.

The Bulls give up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Buddy Hield vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 39 19 5 4 4 3 4 10/26/2022 32 25 3 4 7 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hield or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.