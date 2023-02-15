The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-2.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Mississippi State (-3) 127.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Mississippi State (-2.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has put together a 10-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
  • Mississippi State has compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Bulldogs games have gone over the point total seven out of 25 times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +6000, Kentucky has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.