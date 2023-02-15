Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Kentucky matchup.
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-2.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Mississippi State (-3)
|127.5
|-150
|+130
|Tipico
|Mississippi State (-2.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 10-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Mississippi State has compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total seven out of 25 times this season.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.
- With odds of +6000, Kentucky has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
