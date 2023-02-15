How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 38.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Kentucky is 15-5 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at fifth.
- The Wildcats' 74.8 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When Kentucky allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 9-1.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky scores 79.5 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.
- At home the Wildcats are conceding 65.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they are away (69.5).
- Kentucky makes more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.6%).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Florida
|W 72-67
|Rupp Arena
|2/7/2023
|Arkansas
|L 88-73
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 75-68
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Rupp Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
