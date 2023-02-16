Thursday's contest between the Bellarmine Knights (7-19) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-15) at Knights Hall should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Bellarmine coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.

Last time out, the Knights lost 77-73 to Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 62, Central Arkansas 60

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

On January 14, the Knights captured their best win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 218) in our computer rankings.

The Knights have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Bellarmine has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (seven).

Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on January 21

60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 255) on December 8

72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 23

65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 341) on January 19

Bellarmine Performance Insights