Thursday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-12) and North Alabama Lions (10-13) squaring off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Colonels secured a 64-58 victory against Jacksonville State.

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 72, North Alabama 67

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' signature win this season came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings. The Colonels brought home the 64-58 win on the road on February 11.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Kentucky is 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 215) on January 2

79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on January 23

95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on November 11

80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 260) on January 5

83-70 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on January 28

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights