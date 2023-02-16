Thursday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (17-9) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-14) at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-63 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

Last time out, the Wildcats lost 74-52 to Ole Miss on Monday.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 69, Kentucky 63

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats picked up their best win of the season on January 29, when they secured a 77-54 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have nine losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on January 15

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 140) on December 7

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 227) on November 13

70-44 over Dayton (No. 254) on November 23

95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 286) on December 21

Kentucky Performance Insights