Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (24-3) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10) at Wolstein Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-61 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Norse claimed an 81-71 victory against Milwaukee.
Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Northern Kentucky 61
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Norse's best victory of the season came against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to our computer rankings. The Norse registered the 73-69 home win on January 22.
- The Vikings have tied for the 85th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
- Northern Kentucky has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).
Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 6
- 101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 189) on November 10
- 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 195) on November 20
- 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 200) on December 21
- 79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on December 8
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.6 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 65.3 per outing (212th in college basketball).
- Northern Kentucky has averaged 3 fewer points in Horizon action (66.6) than overall (69.6).
- At home, the Norse score 72.4 points per game. Away, they average 66.
- Northern Kentucky concedes 64.6 points per game at home, and 66.2 away.
- While the Norse are putting up 69.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 68.4 points per contest.
