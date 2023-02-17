Friday's game at JQH Arena has the Missouri State Lady Bears (16-7) taking on the Murray State Racers (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Missouri State, who are favored by our model.

The Racers' most recent game on Sunday ended in an 80-60 victory over Evansville.

Murray State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Murray State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 69, Murray State 61

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers' signature win of the season came against the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to our computer rankings. The Racers claimed the 64-46 home win on January 11.

The Lady Bears have tied for the 85th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 94) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 157) on November 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 201) on December 30

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 224) on November 30

80-60 at home over Evansville (No. 255) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Murray State Performance Insights