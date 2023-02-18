Saturday's contest that pits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-12) against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Colonels took care of business in their most recent game 76-63 against North Alabama on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 70, Central Arkansas 59

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • In terms of their signature win this season, the Colonels took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on the road on February 11 by a score of 64-58.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Kentucky is 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 217) on January 2
  • 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 221) on January 23
  • 76-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 238) on February 16
  • 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 252) on November 11
  • 80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 260) on January 5

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Colonels' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.1 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (302nd in college basketball).
  • Eastern Kentucky's offense has been less effective in ASUN matchups this year, averaging 72.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.1 PPG.
  • Offensively the Colonels have fared better at home this season, putting up 82.4 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, Eastern Kentucky is surrendering 65.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 75.7.
  • The Colonels have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 70.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.3 points fewer than the 76.1 they've scored this year.

