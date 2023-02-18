Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-12) against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Colonels took care of business in their most recent game 76-63 against North Alabama on Thursday.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 70, Central Arkansas 59
Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Colonels took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on the road on February 11 by a score of 64-58.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Kentucky is 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.
Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 217) on January 2
- 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 221) on January 23
- 76-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 238) on February 16
- 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 252) on November 11
- 80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 260) on January 5
Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Colonels' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.1 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (302nd in college basketball).
- Eastern Kentucky's offense has been less effective in ASUN matchups this year, averaging 72.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.1 PPG.
- Offensively the Colonels have fared better at home this season, putting up 82.4 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Eastern Kentucky is surrendering 65.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 75.7.
- The Colonels have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 70.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.3 points fewer than the 76.1 they've scored this year.
