How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (3-23, 1-14 ACC) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Louisville vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Louisville shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 3-13 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 147th.
- The Cardinals score only 3.7 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Tigers give up (67.5).
- When Louisville scores more than 67.5 points, it is 2-6.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- Louisville averages 65.7 points per game at home, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cardinals have played better at home this year, surrendering 71.9 points per game, compared to 81.9 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Louisville has performed worse at home this season, sinking 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 39.4% percentage when playing on the road.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 91-57
|Petersen Events Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Miami
|L 93-85
|Watsco Center
|2/15/2023
|Virginia
|L 61-58
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/18/2023
|Clemson
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/25/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
