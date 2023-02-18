Saturday's contest between the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-16) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Northern Kentucky taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.

The Norse head into this matchup on the heels of a 57-56 loss to Cleveland State on Thursday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 68, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse's best win this season came in a 73-69 victory on January 22 against the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings.

The Mastodons have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Northern Kentucky has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 182) on November 20

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 184) on February 6

101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 194) on November 10

72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 207) on December 21

79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 214) on December 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights