Saturday's game at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Rice Owls (17-7) matching up with the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 win for Rice, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Toppers secured a 75-73 win over Charlotte.

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 70, Western Kentucky 69

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers picked up their best win of the season on December 29, a 79-74 road victory.

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 116) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on January 19

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 167) on December 11

75-73 at home over Charlotte (No. 185) on February 16

73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 193) on February 2

Western Kentucky Performance Insights