Sunday's game at Knights Hall has the North Alabama Lions (10-14) going head to head against the Bellarmine Knights (8-19) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 win for North Alabama, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Knights are coming off of a 62-35 win against Central Arkansas in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 67, Bellarmine 65

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

The Knights defeated the No. 215-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 85-77, on January 14, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Knights have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bellarmine is 6-7 (.462%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 221) on January 21

60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 256) on December 8

62-35 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 303) on February 16

72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on November 23

65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 339) on January 19

Bellarmine Performance Insights